Residents of an Alaskan town are preparing to abandon their homes as rising sea levels and coastal erosion mean what they call home could soon be no more.

We're often told about the damages climate change can do in terms of sea levels and the planet warming up as whole.

But it doesn't really hit home until you see the damage being caused to a community who could be forced out of their own home.

The village of Kivalina, which is found on a barrier island separating Kivalina Lagoon from the Chukchi Sea, has an uncertain future.

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As of 2020, it was believed approximately 400 people lived in Kivalina as agencies such as the US Army Corps of Engineers estimated the island would reach a critical state of uninhabitability by 2025.

While the village remains standing for the time being, residents are facing relocation headaches as the Alaskan town threatens to be swallowed up as a result of the rising sea levels.

It was predicted the island would reach a critical state of uninhabitability by 2025 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

The Yes Theory YouTube channel visited the US village in a video uploaded earlier this month, with Thomas and Stefan spending three days in the small town to try and understand what life is really like there.

Janet is a lifelong resident and spoke to the YouTube channel about her desire to stay put despite the obvious threat caused by rising sea levels.

"1989 was the time when things started getting a little more intense with erosion. That was the first time they did sandbags, placing them by the banks. They just washed away, you know?" she said.

Kivalina is a village in Northwest Arctic Borough, Alaska (UNILAD/Google Maps)

"And there was nothing they could do. And that's when we realized that we have a problem."

Janet continued: "The Corps of Engineers gave us till 2025 to move out of here. They were pretty accurate. It's 2026. Obviously, we got to move out of here."

Reppi, Janet's brother, agreed with his sibling, adding: "Yeah, we're staying... They'll find out how much mosquitos is up there," adding: "It's really marshy land up right where the school is."

The village has approximately 400 residents, as of 2020 (Joe Raedle/Getty Images)

Kivalina had relied on thick winter sea ice protecting itself from devastation, but hard-hitting storms have caused real damage in recent years.

The YouTube video explained: "During a single storm in 2004, more than 12 m of shoreline was lost in parts of the village. And in the years that followed, further storms threatened homes and vital infrastructure, forcing residents to take extraordinary measures to protect their communities.

"A massive rock seawall was constructed to help defend the village against the ocean. And in 2020, a new road and bridge finally connected the island to the higher ground on the mainland, providing residents with a permanent evacuation route."

These measures have ensured Kivalina can live to fight another day, but long-term, they won't save the island...