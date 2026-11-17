A massive cyberattack has compromised some of the world's biggest websites, with hackers targeting people's personal details.

Malicious JavaScript targeted users on Monday evening (November 16) through Optimizely, a website optimization ⁠platform used by the 178 companies impacted.

Some of the companies affected in the 'security incident' included Zoom, HSBC, Equifax, CNN, Salesforce, and IKEA, as hackers attempted to replace cryptocurrency payment addresses with the attacker’s wallet.

As per the New York Post, researcher Scott Helme claimed the attackers had the ability to do almost whatever they wanted.

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He said: "The only things holding them back are their imagination and their ability to write the [JavaScript] to do what they want to do. The attackers simply chose not to do it."

Thankfully, Helme explained that 'most of the malicious code has now been removed'.

Websites including the likes of Zoom, HSBC, Equifax and CNN, have all been impacted (Getty Stock Images)

Optimizely has since confirmed it 'identified and contained a security incident affecting some Optimizely Web Experimentation customers', adding: "The vulnerable path is blocked, the injected code was removed, and customers have been contacted directly."

"For the US region, recommendations continue to be served, and they are being refreshed with the latest data, so quality should return to normal over the course of today," the company said in its latest update.

It remains unclear at this stage how many people have been affected.

What should I do now?

Anyone who visited any of the affected websites on Monday should be aware of the potential risks, particularly those who entered payment details on any or made cryptocurrency transfers.

It's worth noting that simply opening an affected website does not mean information was stolen, though there are a number of steps you can take for piece of mind.

First of all, ensure your devices are up to date, check your bank account for any suspicious activity, and also review any cryptocurrency transfers.

And if you notice any unauthorised payments, ensure you report them immediately.

Hackers have targeted 178 companies (Getty Stock Images)

Full list of 178 companies impacted

Banking and finance: Paychex; HSBC US; Equifax; SmartAsset; HSBC Hong Kong; ABN AMRO; TaxAct; HSBC Mexico; HSBC Singapore; NetCredit; Associated Bank; S-Pankki; Equifax Canada; Equifax UK; The Work Number; Funding Circle; HSBC Australia; CashNetUSA; OnDeck; ICS Cards; HSBC UAE; HSBC Malaysia; Rest Super; HSBC Taiwan; HSBC Vietnam; HSBC Egypt; HSBC Philippines; SmartAdvisor Match; Compare Club; ABN AMRO Lease; Energy Scout; Hang Seng Investment

Technology: Zoom; Bitly; Salesforce; GitLab; Optimizely; Mixpanel; Typeform; InMotion Hosting; Wasabi; Perforce/Zend/Puppet; Tableau; Hootsuite; Smartsheet; MuleSoft; Thales/Imperva; Tricentis; Web Hosting Hub; QR Code Generator; ServiceChannel; Brandfolder; Intelex; Enverus; Accruent.

Retail: IKEA; ASOS; Mattel; American Eagle; Scheels; Ariat; American Girl; StackSocial; Crocs India; Levi's Japan; Todd Snyder; Levi's Indonesia; Just Russel; Loloi Rugs; Levi's Australia; Levi's Malaysia; Levi's Philippines; Levi's Singapore; Levi's Korea; Levi's New Zealand.

Streaming and entertainment: Peacock; D&D Beyond; Wizards of the Coast; NOW TV; Zattoo; Crave; Starz; SkyShowtime; Bravo; SeaWorld; WOW (Sky Deutschland); NOW Italia.

News and media: CNN; BBC; Fox News; NPR; CTV News; Fox Sports; BNN Bloomberg/CP24; TSN; Top Gear; BBC Earth.

Travel: laska Airlines/Hawaiian Airlines; Transavia; Air France-KLM; KLM Netherlands; Trafalgar; Contiki; Insight Vacations; The Travel Corporation; Costsaver.

Healthcare and pharmaceuticals: Fluke; eMaint; Fluke Networks; Vaillant Germany; Fluke Process Instruments; Fluke Biomedical; Landauer; Vaillant Spain.

Telecommunications: Virgin Media; Virgin Media O2; Vodafone Australia; O2; TPG Telecom; Mint Mobile; TalkTalk.

Cryptocurrency and trading: Ledger; IG; OANDA/Coinpass; Interactive Investor; TMS Brokers; Betashares.

Insurance: Asurion/uBreakiFix; Mutual of Omaha; Admiral; Securian Financial; eRenterPlan; AKA.

Property and real estate: Buildium (managebuilding.com); Loft Living apartments; Buildium; HireAHelper; Flytte.no and sister comparison sites; MovingPlace.

Food and hospitality: Restaurant ordering sites (order.online); Heineken; Home Chef; Starbucks Canada; Cinnabon.

Home: Resideo; Honeywell Home; myQ; Chamberlain; First Alert.

Nonprofit and civic organizations: Change.org; ASPCA; UNICEF USA; DonorsChoose.

Gambling: Betsson; PokerStars; Tombola; Betfred.

Professional services: Freshfields; CohnReznick; Baringa; Cro Metrics.

Logistics and shipping: ShipStation/ShipEngine; Stamps.com; ShipEngine.

Automotive: Lucid Motors; O'Brien Glass; Chevrolet dealer network, including Bill Rapp.

Education: Walden University; Perlego; Chamberlain University.