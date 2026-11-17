Fans have been left confused by the recently released trailer for the Harry Potter series set to release on HBO Max next month.

A first clip of Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone aired during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (November 14) – and it certainly divided opinion.

The scene saw the start of the Hogwarts term banquet, as students all joined in chanting Dumbledore's name.

A young Harry, played by Dominic McLaughlin, asked Ron whether Dumbledore is 'a bit mad' to which he replied: "Yep, totally off his rocker."

Advert

From the original run of movies, Harry Potter was known for a scar on his forehead, which is not so obvious in the trailer.

And many fans on social media were quick to point that out, including one X user who penned: "He’s supposed to have a scar and green eyes and they still can’t get it right."

The new Harry Potter TV series premiers on Christmas Day (HBO)

A second added: "Color grading so bad it makes his scar disappear," while a third remarked: "Isn’t Harry supposed to have a scar on his forehead???"

However, another fan pointed out: "As much as I hate this he does have a scar, you just can’t see it through the hair. Ironically exactly how the movies did it."

it comes after many people on the internet brutally slammed the first look at HBO Max's take on Harry Potter just a matter of weeks before release.

"2000s CGI shouldn’t look better than 2026 CGI," one person penned on X, while a second added: "Looks terrible. I want to like it too. Please recast and do better. The 2001 CGI looks better."

While a third remarked: "This whole trailer feels less magical than like the entirety of the pre existing Harry Potter films, sorry to say but this is just weird lol."

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone releases on streaming platform next month, with Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger and Alastair Stout as Ron Weasley featuring alongside McLaughlin in the main roles.

John Lithgow also plays Dumbledore in the Harry Potter TV series.

One person who does not plan on watching is the OG Harry Potter star Daniel Radcliffe.

Speaking to the Associated Press, Radcliffe said: "I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly. I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don’t watch any TV."

The actor went on to say he doesn't really have any advice for McLaughlin in succeeding with the Harry Potter role.