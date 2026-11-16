Harry Potter series first look brutally slammed online as fans compare it to 2001 version
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Harry Potter series first look brutally slammed online as fans compare it to 2001 version

The HBO Max Harry Potter series is set to release on Christmas Day

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: HBO

Topics: Harry Potter, Film and TV, Entertainment, HBO

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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