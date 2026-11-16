Harry Potter series first look brutally slammed online as fans compare it to 2001 version

Fans are unimpressed by the first look of the HBO Harry Potter series, which premiers on the streaming platform on Christmas Day.

While Daniel Radcliffe and co may not be involved in the upcoming revival of the cult classic, fans of the famed movie franchise have waited on in anticipation ahead of release.

In the upcoming HBO Max title, Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone, Dominic McLaughlin is playing Harry Potter, Arabella Stanton as Hermione Granger, while Alastair Stout features as Ron Weasley.⁠

A first clip of the new Harry Potter series aired during the Kids’ Choice Awards on Saturday (November 14) has seriously divided opinion, with one social media user describing the CGI to that used in the 2001 original.

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The Harry Potter HBO series premiers next month (HBO)

The scene, which was also shared on X by Skydance CEO David Ellison, saw the start of the Hogwarts term banquet, as students all joined in chanting Dumbledore's name – played by John Lithgow.

A young Harry asked Ron whether Dumbledore is 'a bit mad' to which he replied: "Yep, totally off his rocker."

Many online have brutally slammed the first look at the new Harry Potter series ahead of the release in just a few weeks.

"2000s CGI shouldn’t look better than 2026 CGI," one person penned on X, while a second added: "Looks terrible. I want to like it too. Please recast and do better. The 2001 CGI looks better."

A third remarked on social media: "This whole trailer feels less magical than like the entirety of the pre existing Harry Potter films, sorry to say but this is just weird lol."

And a fourth quipped: "Hagrid looks like a businessman wearing a Hagrid cosplay and nothing looks good lol, it looks fake and lacking any colour."

Finally, a fifth stated: "Looks awful.. I don’t understand why the lighting and food looks awful compared to the original film."

Despite that, many are expected to tune into the new Harry Potter series on Christmas Day, though one person who is not planning to watch is Daniel Radcliffe.

Speaking to the Associated Press recently, the original Harry Potter actor said: "I don’t know if I will [watch], honestly. I’ve watched, I’ve been in a lot of Harry Potter already … and also I don’t watch any TV."

Radcliffe went on to say he doesn't really have any advice for Dominic McLaughlin, who is succeeding him in the role.