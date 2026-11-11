Paapa Essiedu defends playing Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter despite Rowling controversy and racist hate

Paapa Essiedu has broken his silence on the fierce discourse surrounding his casting in HBO’s upcoming Harry Potter television series, addressing both the racist abuse he has weathered online and the intense scrutiny of working on a project tied to controversial author J.K. Rowling.

The 36-year-old Emmy nominee (I May Destroy You), who is taking on the iconic role of Professor Severus Snape, spoke candidly in an expansive profile published Tuesday by Vanity Fair ahead of the show's planned December premiere.

Essiedu’s casting has placed him at the center of a two-front cultural crossfire: extreme racist backlash and death threats from online trolls over a Black actor playing Snape, alongside sharp criticism from progressives and LGBTQ+ advocates who questioned why he would sign on to a franchise that enriches Rowling, given her vocal gender-critical views.

Essiedu has made it clear that he and Rowling do not share the same views (Iona Wolff/BAFTA via Getty Images)

‘I’m not a mouthpiece’

Addressing the tension directly, Essiedu—who previously signed an open letter alongside hundreds of British entertainment figures supporting trans rights—made it clear that taking the job does not mean endorsing the creator's personal ideology.

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“I have been super clear about my position on this topic, and that is the reason why she spoke out about me,” Essiedu told the publication. “I’m really keen not to make a kind of ‘them and us’ dynamic here. I’m not really here to speak about Jo’s politics or to be a mouthpiece for her. I can only be really, really clear about what I believe and be consistent with that.”

Reiterating his core values, the actor emphasized that trans individuals and other marginalized communities possess the fundamental 'right to be treated with respect and dignity and safety at all times. That’s the creed by which I live.'

Rowling herself addressed the controversy on X after Essiedu signed the petition, stating she would never seek to remove an actor for holding “legally protected beliefs that differ from mine.”

Some fans have struggled to see Essiedu step into the shoes of the late Alan Rickman, who previously portrayed Professor Snape on screen (Warner Bros.)

Facing down racist abuse and reclaiming the story

The defense follows months of vile hostility directed at Essiedu since Warner Bros. Discovery announced his casting. Earlier this year, the actor revealed to The Times that the vitriol escalated to terrifying extremes, noting: “I’ve been told, ‘Quit or I’ll murder you’.”

Yet, showrunner Francesca Gardiner and HBO executives have staunchly defended Essiedu's powerhouse dramatic chops, with co-stars like John Lithgow (Albus Dumbledore) and Bel Powley (Petunia Dursley) similarly separating their commitment to the adaptation from Rowling’s personal platform.

Asked how he squares starring in the series with the baggage attached to its author, Essiedu argued that the enduring spirit of the wizarding world belongs to the culture at large—and holds a power that transcends any single individual.

“I feel like there is something at the center of the story that we own, at least as much as anybody else, that still has the potential to do really, really, really beautiful things,” Essiedu explained, pointing to the story’s core themes of forgiveness, acceptance, and triumph over evil.