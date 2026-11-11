Paapa Essiedu defends playing Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter despite Rowling controversy and racist hate
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Paapa Essiedu defends playing Snape in HBO’s Harry Potter despite Rowling controversy and racist hate

The Emmy nominee addressed the storm surrounding J.K. Rowling, insisting he won't speak for her politics as he steps into Snape's shoes.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Aidan Monaghan/HBO

Topics: Harry Potter, HBO, Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe writes words for UNILAD during the ungodly hours when the rest of the country is sensibly asleep. Armed with a background in investigative reporting, she now dedicates her brain cells to dissecting pop culture discourse, viral absurdities, and breaking news across the US. Outside of work, she enjoys squinting at daylight, hoarding unplayed Steam games, and trying to convince people that journalism at 3 AM is glamorous.

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