Love Is Blind star admits to cheating on wife with stripper in emotional reunion show

Love Is Blind star John Shannon has admitted to cheating on his wife Sarah Williams as the pair discussed their separation on the show's reunion show.

Telling hosts Nick Lachey and Vanessa Lachey, an emotional John began: "Unfortunately, Sarah and I are no longer together, which is my fault. We had a wonderful year of marriage together, but unfortunately, about six months ago, I made a mistake, and there was a major breach of trust on my part."

John went on to say that he 'acted unhusbandly' on a 'boys’ night', which ultimately lead to the pair going their separate ways earlier this year.

The Love Is Blind star added: "I would say nothing physical happened but I don't think that really matters because you know I crossed a line, a boundary that she had set out, and I don't blame her at all for leaving."

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John appeared emotional as he spoke about the breakdown of his marriage (Netflix)

Sarah went on to say that she was hesitant about marrying John in the first place, recalling telling fellow contestants Wilnie Louis and Aneha Singh the night before the wedding that the relationship would ultimately end with 'him cheating on me'.

Sarah went on to say there was at least one occasion where John welcomed attention from another woman in a bar.

“I think there's a lot clashing in my brain right now, because it's very sad,” Sarah continued.

“I think the year was hard for me. I struggled a bit with how like John spoke to me in the marriage. I think he's very great. He's very insightful and he is self-aware. But it was a little bit of like a cycle of communication that was painful for me.”

Later on in the reunion show, John spoke further about the 'boys night', adding that it was a stripper he met on the night out.

John Shannon and Sarah Williams (Netflix)

"Okay, it was a stripper. That's who we met," he added. "She gave me her number, and I texted her later. She was also an escort, and nothing happened with it. And I can own that.

"Sarah knows this. I'm not like—that's who I want accountability with and from is Sarah. Like, I have a career. I just didn't want to announce it on TV, and that's the only reservation there."

John continued: "I'm not hiding it from Sarah, and I'm devastated by the whole thing. It's been really traumatic, and it's not something I'm ever going to live down."