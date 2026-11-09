Love Is Blind star admits to cheating on wife with stripper in emotional reunion show
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Love Is Blind star admits to cheating on wife with stripper in emotional reunion show

The TV star said he doesn't 'blame' his wife for leaving him

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Love Is Blind, Netflix, Sex and Relationships

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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@CallumJ2709

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