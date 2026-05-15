Four years after saying "I do" at the altar, Love Is Blind Season 4 stars Chelsea Griffin and Kwame Appiah have announced their separation.

Their journey, which began behind a wall and transitioned into a high-profile marriage, seemed to be one of the show's most stable success stories.

However, in a joint-style revelation on Friday, the couple shared that love alone wasn't enough to bridge their evolving differences, leaving fans to mourn the loss of one of the series' most iconic matches.

The couple first announced the news of their breakup on social media, when they shared a joint Instagram post alongside a black and white image of the couple embracing, and the caption: “Life update ❤️‍🩹.”

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The first to explain the reasons behind the split was Chelsea, who by her own admission had decided to bring the relationship to an end due to "growing in different directions.”

She wrote: “Last week would have marked our fourth wedding anniversary. Out of respect for the life we shared, I wanted to address this moment directly with the community that has supported us over the years.

“It’s heartbreaking to share that our marriage is coming to an end. This is not the outcome I hoped for, and I entered this relationship with deep love, commitment, and the intention of building a lasting life together.”

“As time went on, it became clear that we were growing in different directions. I poured my whole heart into this marriage and wanted it to work until the very end, but lasting marriages require more than love alone.”





Reflecting on her relationship and the time she had spent with Kwame, Chelsea continued: “I remain grateful for the life, memories and experiences we shared. I don’t believe any chapter of our lives is wasted, each one shares us, teaches us, and becomes part of our personal journey. “

“My mantra going forward is that I am strong, I am resilient, and there is still so much ahead of me, just as there was the day I stepped into the pods.”

She then concluded the announcement by writing: “While this chapter is deeply painful, I trust that healing and clarity will come with time. Thank you for the kindness and support you’ve shown us throughout the years. We kindly ask for privacy and understanding as we navigate this transition.. With love, Chelsea.”

In the same post, Kwame also shared his insight into the end of their relationship with his own statement, which echoed much of what his wife had stated already.

“Last week would have been our wedding anniversary,” he began, highlighting the milestone that accompanied their decision to part ways.

“Unfortunately we’re taking this moment to announce that after 4 years together, we’re going our separate ways. This isn’t something either of us ever imagined, and it’s been one of the hardest decisions to make.”

“We build a life filled with memories, laughter, and love that I’ll always be grateful for. We will always have respect and care for each other in everything we shared.”

“We’re eternally grateful for all the love, support and purpose we’ve gained during out time together. “

Fans were convinced the couple could go the distance, as one of the show's strongest couples (Jerod Harris/Getty Images for Netflix)

He then concluded his post, by writing: “As difficult as it’s been to arrive here, I believe it’s in our best interest considering amongst many other things, that our ultimate life goals don’t feel aligned. Thank you for all the many years of support, much love to you all, Kwame.”

The couple first met and fell in love on the Love is Blind reality show back in 2022, however their romance was far from smooth sailing. During their time in the pods, Kwame originally had a strong connection with another cast member, Micah Lussier.

Even after Chelsea and Kwame got engaged and met in person, there was a tense moment at a pool party where Kwame and Micah had a flirty conversation, which became a major talking point for fans.

Despite the initial hurdles and some hesitation from Kwame's family (his mother notably skipped the wedding), Kwame and Chelsea both said "I do" at the altar and officially got married in May 2022.

The pair then moved to Seattle to begin a new life together, and were considered to be one of the show’s biggest success stories, with the Love is Blind casting team even recruiting Chelsea to help with selecting singles for subsequent shows.

Going from strength to strength, many fans believed the couple would go the distance, but the pair ultimately decided to part ways, just one week after their fourth wedding anniversary.











