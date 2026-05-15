A Spirit Airlines worker who was ‘blasted’ by James Charles after asking him for financial help after being made redundancy has shared his private apology message - which she doesn’t accept.

Amber Lendof Vargas messaged Charles asking for help when 17,000 Spirit Airlines employees got made redundant earlier this month following the closure of their operations.

However, Charles wasn't pleased with her request, and in a now deleted TikTok, Charles slammed the former airline worker telling her to ‘get another job,’ claiming she was ‘entitled’ asking him for help.

However, that wasn’t all, with the influencer carrying on in his scathing rant: “Because in the time that it took you to copy and paste the same f**k ass message to myself — who you don't follow, by the way — and probably a hundred other influencers and celebrities, you could’ve applied for a hundred other jobs,” later calling the 30-year-old a “lazy piece of s**t," the Independent reports.

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James also shared a public apology to Amber - which wasn't well received (James Charles TikTok)

After the backlash online, Charles publicly apologised for his actions, calling his video 'f*****g stupid, rude, privileged and completely unnecessary,' adding that 'there is no excuse for blasting someone asking for help in a s***y situation'.

Charles also said in the public video that it 'sucked to receive messages from people that don’t follow you and don’t support you, treating you like a personal ATM or bank account.' However, he acknowledged that 'not knowing whether you'd get food on the table sucked even more.'

As well as the public apology, Charles also sent a private message to Amber, which she has now shared on her own account, and she's not impressed.

In the lengthy private apology message, which Amber shared in a TikTok video, Charles said his video was ‘disgraceful and completely unnecessary’.

“I’m so sorry for adding to what was already a distressing time,” he added. “I’m so ashamed for not only the video, but also for being disgustingly out of touch.

"I've spent the last few days reading stories from real people about what it's actually like losing a job without notice and also learning about the journey to find a new one when so many people are going through the same situation," the 26-year-old added.

Charles also said he had donated to Amber’s GoFundMe account, and to contact her she needed anything else.

James also sent Amber a private apology after the backlash (Photo by Christopher Polk/Billboard via Getty Images)

Concluding the lengthy apology, he penned: "Also, fully understand if you never want to hear from me again. I genuinely wish you all the best and hope you're doing ok."

However, Amber was having none of it, telling her followers she did not accepted Charles’ apology.

Addressing everyone asking if she accepted James’ apology Amber said: “H**l no. I don’t accept his apology. He was very public with what he said, and then he thought that it was okay to message me privately.

“Erm, no,” she said, as she went on to share the screenshot. "I don't accept it."

At the time of writing, Amber’s GoFundMe page has raised $40,511.

UNILAD has contacted James Charles' reps for comment.