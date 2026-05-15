Anna Delvey has left the internet scratching their heads as she posts a bizarre, but casual video of herself wearing an ankle monitor.

For those who aren’t familiar with the name, cast your mind back to 2022, when Inventing Anna took Netflix by storm.

The limited series on the streamer told the story of fraudster Anna Delvey, aka Anna Sorokin. Based on a true story, Anna conned thousands of dollars from banks and friends, living a fake life as an heiress in New York.

Of course, everything comes out in the end, as she was eventually caught. The 35-year-old was found guilty of multiple theft-related charges in 2019. She was later released in February 2021, after serving four years. She was then detained by ICE for overstaying her Visa, later released from immigration detention to house arrest in 2022.

Since, she’s kept herself in the spotlight, even featuring on Dancing with the Stars in 2023, where once again, she was seen wearing an ankle tag.

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Now, she’s taken to X, formerly known as Twitter, to show off an outfit ‘hack’ with the monitor. Not something you see everyday!

Sharing a rather complicated video of herself threading her tights under her ankle monitor, Delvey penned: “Don’t ever ask me how I get tights under the ankle monitor again.”

Followers in the comments were confused over the post, with one writing: “I won’t. More curious as to why you have an ankle bracelet actually,” to which Delvey simply responded: “Immagration.”

Another echoed: “Why were you wearing an ankle monitor to begin with?” to which she sarcastically responded: “Why not.”

Well for those who were wondering, we’ve got the answer.

Anna is allowed anywhere within the five boroughs of NYC under her house arrest terms (Photo by Kristina Bumphrey/Variety via Getty Images)

Why does Anna Delvey wear an ankle monitor?

As mentioned above, following her release from prison, Delvey, who is a Russian born German citizen, was taken into custody by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agency (ICE) for overstaying her visa.

She was then released in October 2022, and subsequently placed under house arrest.

Immigration attorney John Sandweg told NBC News at the time that ‘an immigration judge recognized that continued incarceration was no longer necessary for Anna.’

“This ruling does not mean that Anna will get a free pass,” Sandweg continued. “She will continue to face deportation proceedings and her release will be closely monitored by ICE and the State of New York,” he added.

Delvey is currently fighting her deportation case and is able to travel within 70 miles of her home and 'anywhere in the five boroughs of New York City,' as per her terms, her spokesperson Juda Engelmayer, said in a statement to the Associated Press at the time.