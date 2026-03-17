A month after finalizing their divorce proceedings, the way in which Jessica Alba and Cash Warren are splitting up their assets has been revealed.

Alba confirmed at the start of last year that she was splitting from her partner Warren after almost 20 years of marriage and three kids together.

The two met on the set of the film Fantastic Four in 2004 and dated for four years before getting married in 2008. Alba starred as Sue Storm in the movie, while Warren was director Tim Story's assistant.

In a social media post, Alba said the pair were going their separate ways but would still be a family for their children.

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Writing on Instagram on January 17, she said: ”I've been on a journey of self-realisation and transformation for years - both as an individual and in partnership with Cash. I'm proud of how we've grown as a couple and in our marriage over the last 20 years and it's now time for us to embark on a new chapter of growth and evolution as individuals.

Alba confirmed the split in January 2025 (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for Netflix)

“We are moving forward with love and kindness and respect for each other and will forever be family. Our children remain our highest priority and we request privacy at this time."

The March 16 divorce filing, which has been seen by E! News, details how the couple are splitting up their assets.

Inside Jessica Alba's divorce settlement

Community property

Alba and Warren will equally divide everything considered community property, which was accumulated between the date of their marriage on May 19, 2008, until their Dec. 27, 2024, separation, according to the document.

That property includes investments in companies like Culver Studios and WeWork, stocks, as well as furniture and art from their former home.

Alba is also expected to pay Warren $5 million from the sale of one of the homes they owned together and set aside $500,000 for their children's expenses.

The pair met back in 2004 and share three children together (J.Sciulli/WireImage for GQ Magazine)

Acting royalties

Warren will also receive 50 percent of Alba's acting royalties and residuals from roles during their marriage, including Machete, Valentine's Day, The Office, Barely Famous, and Dear Eleanor.

As well as this, he will receive 50 percent of The Honest Company's restricted shares, a company Alba co-founded.

Producing profits

For Alba, she will earn half of her ex's profits from producing projects like Being Terry Kennedy and Crips and Bloods: Made in America.

Co-parenting

Regarding coparenting, the pair ‘shall share joint legal custody of the minor children, Honor, Haven, and Hayes and neither Party shall pay child support to the other at this time.’