Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Matthew Wright’s official cause of death confirmed
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Ellen DeGeneres Show producer Matthew Wright’s official cause of death confirmed

The respected producer passed away last week at the age of 52

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Matthew Wright/Instagram

Topics: Film and TV, Ellen DeGeneres

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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