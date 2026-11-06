Nicolas Cage details 'pretty brutal' reality behind his 25lbs transformation to play John Madden
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Nicolas Cage details 'pretty brutal' reality behind his 25lbs transformation to play John Madden

Nicolas Cage needed to become 60lbs heavier to take on the role of the NFL legend

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Winter/Getty Images

Topics: Film and TV, Nicolas Cage

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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