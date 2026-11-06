Three major theories around JonBenét Ramsey's murder as her brother breaks 10-year silence with key clue
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Three major theories around JonBenét Ramsey's murder as her brother breaks 10-year silence with key clue

Netflix’s The Murder of JonBenét Ramsey starts on December 10th, with Melissa McCarthy as Patsy Ramsey and Clive Owen as John Ramsey

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: youtube/cnn

Topics: True crime, Netflix

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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