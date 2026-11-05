Liam Neeson gives priceless response after learning Meryl Streep is replacing him as Aslan in Narnia reboot
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Liam Neeson gives priceless response after learning Meryl Streep is replacing him as Aslan in Narnia reboot

The veteran actor—who famously voiced the iconic great lion across three films—had no idea a reboot was happening until recently

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Jeff Spicer/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures / Disney / Mike Marsland/WireImage

Topics: Netflix, Liam Neeson, Meryl Streep, Greta Gerwig

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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