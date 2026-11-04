Cher responds to Michael Douglas' claim Glenn Close deserved an Oscar win over her

Cher has issued an iconic response to a viral moment of Michael Douglas discussing Glenn Close's Oscars miss in 1988 while on The Graham Norton Show.

Last Friday (October 30), Douglas sat down on the iconic red sofa of Graham Norton's late-night chat show alongside Glenn Close.

Douglas and Close both appeared together in Fatal Attraction which went on to receive six nominations at the 60th Academy Awards, including seeing Close nominated for Best Actress. However, Close ultimately lost out on the award to Cher who won Best Actress for her role in Moonstruck.

Something which Douglas was seemingly surprised by if his discussion of the 1988 awards results with Norton is anything to go by.

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During the episode, Douglas reflected how the award was Close's fourth nomination at the time, but that Cher did indeed 'win that year'.

"Was that for Moonstruck?" Norton continued. "Oh wow..."

Seemingly throwing shade at Cher, Douglas responded: "I know, that's what we all said... I mean, Glenn gave one of the greatest performances of all time, and… you know."

Norton quipped: "But Cher put some gray in her hair, so there you go."

And it's not taken long for a representative of Cher to release a response, in the most Cher way possible.

Cher's response is iconic (Leonardo MUNOZ / AFP via Getty Images)

Cher's response to Michael Douglas discussion about 1988 Oscar on The Graham Norton Show

The singer's representative told Entertainment Weekly: "Cher adores Michael Douglas."

And hopefully Cher's response does well to quell any viewers' frustration, many not left very happy after hearing the comments made on the show.

One X user wrote: "Michael Douglas is dead wrong for that. Cher for Moonstruck is one of the best Oscar wins of all time."

"Sounds unfair to me," another commented.

Although, a user noted: "Fatal Attraction is my all time favorite movie. So Glenn Close absolutely deserved that win. I also love Moonstruck it’s my sleep movie."

For those who have yet to see either, clear your plans for this evening and get ready for a cosy night in.

Written by James Dearden, based on his short film Diversion, Fatal Attraction is an erotic psychological thriller.

Douglas and Close in Fatal Attraction (Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images)

It stars Douglas as publishing attorney Dan Gallagher who cheats on his wife with colleague, Alex Forrest (Glenn Close).

Dan ends the affair, but Alex then starts to stalk him and his family.

The 1987 release was a hit, becoming the second highest-grossing film of the year in the US and has prompted a play and TV adaptation too.

Moonstruck was also released in 1987, the rom-com written by John Patrick Shanley and directed by Norman Jewison.

It stars Cher as a widowed woman who falls in love with her fiancé's hot-tempered younger brother (Nicolas Cage).

The film was, similarly to Fatal Attraction, a hit. And also nominated for six nominations at the 60th Academy Awards, going on to see Cher win Best Actress, alongside Olympia Dukakis win Best Supporting Actress and Shanley win the award for Best Original Screenplay.

Why compare or choose either when it's now dark by the time you leave work and so there's zero reason to do anything other than hunker down this evening and watch both movies back-to-back?