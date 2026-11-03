Johnny Depp reveals what it would take for him to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

Johnny Depp has refused to commit to a Pirates of the Caribbean return as Jack Sparrow, though he's hinted he could well be involved in the sixth installment of the franchise.

Pirates of the Caribbean: Dead Men Tell No Tales, the most recent film in the series, released in 2017 – meaning fans have been waiting a long time for the next movie.

While it has been confirmed a new installment is on the way, Depp has refused to pledge his involvement.

The actor recently spoke with Entertainment Tonight about the possibility of his return and while he stopped short of confirming he would be involved, Depp said he would never turn down a request from franchise producer Jerry Bruckheimer.

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Johnny Depp has refused to rule out he would be involved (Candice Ward/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

“If things are exactly where they need to be with regard to how they are going to top off the ‘Pirates’ franchise… the only involvement I really want to have, truly, is just to send them off on a better note,” Depp said.

"I will go to work with [Jerry] Bruckheimer tomorrow for anything. Doesn’t matter… if it’s Jerry, i trust him. We have a deep friendship.”

Bruckheimer previously told Entertainment Weekly that he had spoken to Depp about being involved in the next movie.

"If he likes the way the part’s written, I think he would do it. It’s all about what’s on the page, as we all know… We are still working on a screenplay. We want to make it. We just got to get the right screenplay. We haven’t quite gotten there yet, but we’re close," the producer said.

Jerry Bruckheimer has spoken to Depp about being involved in the next Pirates movie (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Disney)

Bruckheimer recently confirmed Margot Robbie is still tied to a new 'Pirates' project, despite speculation she had been dropped from the female-led part in a new spinoff.

However, the producer stated in a recent interview at The Wrap's The Grill conference that the Barbie actor is 'still involved'.

"We’re working on a script. It’s always on the page; if we don’t have it on the page, it’s not gonna get on the screen," he added.

"We had two scripts at one point, and then one kinda dropped out, and then we kinda went on with the other one."

When asked if Robbie had dropped out of the project, Bruckheimer said: "Well, she’s still involved."