Johnny Depp reveals what it would take for him to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6
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Johnny Depp reveals what it would take for him to return as Jack Sparrow in Pirates of the Caribbean 6

The actor has refused to rule out a return to the franchise

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Walt Disney Studios Motion Pictures

Topics: Johnny Depp, Hollywood, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

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