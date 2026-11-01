Obsession star Inde Navarrette takes jab at Shane Gillis with gym outfit bit in SNL monologue

Obsession star Inde Navarratte has taken a thinly veiled jab at comedian Shane Gillis during her first time hosting Saturday Night Live on Halloween (October 31).

The actor opened her monologue by comparing the difference between herself and her character Nikki, telling the audience: "You probably know me from the movie Obsession. And a lot of people ask me if I’m anything like my character Nikki and I’m like, ‘No… no, no, don’t do that,'" mimicking the character's most famed and disturbing line.

Inde Navarrette took a swipe at Shane Gillis (YouTube/Saturday Night Live)

She added: "But the thing is, is I’m nothing like my character in Obsession. Like, my boyfriend is here tonight to support me and we have such a chill relationship, right?" before the camera panned to her boyfriend gagged and wrapped in duct tape in the audience.

Advert

However, the 25-year-old quickly turned her attention to a recent SNL episode hosted Shane Gillis, who landed himself in hot water on October 10 over a joke he made about women in the gym.

Inde, who has just landed herself the role of Rogue in the new X-Men movie, continued: "I can’t believe I’m saying this, but I’m going to be in a Marvel movie. And I know it’s really important for Marvel that you get really fit, so I’ve been working out a lot, so every morning I put on my little whore outfit and I hit the gym."

It comes after Shane made a joke about women in the gym, telling the audience: "I haven't been to the gym in so long, I didn't know women just dress like wh*res now?"

The 38-year-old comedian went on to describe women wearing tight, brightly colored gym shorts and joking that men weren't allowed to look at them in case they happen to be filming a TikTok.

Unsurprisingly, the joke caused a lot of backlash, with many branding it misogynistic for shaming women about what they wear to exercise. However, this isn't the first time the comedian has been embroiled in controversy relating to SNL.

Shane Gillis landed himself in hot water on SNL (Will Heath/NBC via Getty Images)

Shane had previously been tipped to join the cast in 2019, however old podcast clips resurfaced showing him using anti-Asian racial slurs and homophobic language.

SNL made the decision to drop the comic from the line-up but that hasn't stopped him from appearing as a host on multiple occasions over the past three years.

Many people have praised Inde for clapping back at the punchline and calling out the double standard.