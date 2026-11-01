Obsession star Inde Navarrette takes jab at Shane Gillis with gym outfit bit in SNL monologue
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Obsession star Inde Navarrette takes jab at Shane Gillis with gym outfit bit in SNL monologue

Inde Navarrette referred to a 'misogynistic' joke made by Shane Gillis on SNL earlier this month

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: YouTube/Saturday Night Live

Topics: Saturday Night Live, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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