Elon Musk's Grok AI explains how Big Bang Theory's Penny could afford her own apartment on a waitress salary
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Elon Musk's Grok AI explains how Big Bang Theory's Penny could afford her own apartment on a waitress salary

How the struggling waitress managed to survive on her modest salary has often been regarded as one of the mysteries of the show

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: CBS

Topics: Film and TV

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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