Matthew Perry’s sister recalls 'hyperventilating and crying' after Friends star confided in her about addiction struggles
Home>Film & TV>Netflix

Matthew Perry’s sister recalls 'hyperventilating and crying' after Friends star confided in her about addiction struggles

The Friend's actor's sister described him as the 'most special person on the planet'

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: Matthew Perry, Friends, Netflix, Film and TV

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

Callum is a journalist for UNILAD, covering a wide range of topics from health to politics. He specialises in lifestyle and travel content having interviewed some of the biggest names in the industry and been involved in press trips across the globe. Away from the UNILAD desk, Callum’s reporting has been syndicated or cited by outlets including The Daily Mirror, the Mail Online and the New York Post.

X

@CallumJ2709

Choose your content: