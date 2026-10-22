Matthew Perry's sister reveals painful truth behind famous Friend's wedding episode

Matthew Perry's sister, Mia Perry Bowick, has revealed the heartbreaking truth behind the iconic Friends episode, in which Chandler and Monica get married.

Perry portrayed the much loved character of Chandler Bing for 10 years, but while his star continued to rise, the actor was struggling more and more with substance abuse.

One of Friends' most popular episodes came as season seven's finale in 2001, which saw Chandler and Monica, played by Courteney Cox, finally tie the knot.

Now, Perry's sister has spoken out about the iconic episode and what was going on with her brother at the time of filming it, ahead of the release of Netflix's forthcoming docuseries The One About Matthew Perry, which is set for release on October 27.

Advert

Matthew Perry's sister has spoken out (Phillip Faraone/Getty Images for GQ)

Speaking to People, Bowick explained her brother had just gotten out of rehab when he filmed the wedding scene, after his drink and drug use went out of control between seasons give and seven.

"We all knew how serious his disorder was, so there was this sense of, 'Who knows what's going to happen?'" Bowick told the outlet.

"Watching that wedding, we all knew he wanted that in life. He wanted a partner, he wanted kids."

Perry, who tragically died on October 28, 2023, previously spoke about having gone straight back to rehab after shooting the scenes, in his 2022 memoir Friends, Lovers And The Big Terrible Thing.

In the book, he wrote: "I married Monica and got driven back to the treatment center - at the height of my highest point in Friends.

"The highest point in my career, the iconic moment on the iconic show - in a pickup truck helmed by a sober technician."

Perry never shied away from speaking about the substance abuse issues he faced while shooting Friends, previously telling the New York Times he had no idea 'how to stop'.

Perry went straight back to rehab after shooting the wedding episode (Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank)

"I would fake back injuries. I would fake migraine headaches. I had eight doctors going at the same time," he told the publication.

"I would wake up and have to get 55 Vicodin that day, and figure out how to do it. When you're a drug addict, it's all math.

"I go to this place, and I need to take three. And then I go to this place, and I'm going to take five because I'm going to be there longer. It's exhausting but you have to do it or you get very, very sick."

The actor, who was just 54 when he died, added that he wasn't taking the drugs 'to feel high or to feel good'.

"I just wanted to sit on my couch, take five Vicodin and watch a movie. That was heaven for me. It no longer is," he explained.

In the forthcoming Netflix docuseries, a number of Perry's loved ones have reflected on his life and legacy, with his family revealing the star spent a whopping $7 million trying to get sober.

When the trailer was released, Bowick shared a statement, which read: "It's taken time for me to feel ready to share these memories and what it was like to love Matthew through all the complexity of his life - to see him as a whole person, not just as Chandler and not just as someone who struggled with addiction.

"As his sister, he shaped who I am today, the person I strive to be and the work to which I've devoted my life.

"Matthew had a beautiful heart and a generous spirit, and even in his darkest moments, he could still make you laugh and feel loved. I hope this series gives everyone who loved him, whether personally or from afar, a deeper appreciation for who he truly was and the legacy he survived by."