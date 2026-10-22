Matthew Perry's sister reveals painful truth behind famous Friend's wedding episode
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Matthew Perry's sister reveals painful truth behind famous Friend's wedding episode

Mia Perry Bowick has spoken out ahead of the Netflix docuseries, The One About Matthew Perry

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Danny Feld/NBCU Photo Bank

Topics: Celebrity, Netflix, Matthew Perry, Friends

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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