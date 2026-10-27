Matthew Perry documentary director addresses why all five Friends co-stars declined interviews
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Matthew Perry documentary director addresses why all five Friends co-stars declined interviews

The documentary includes what director Mary Robertson called Matthew Perry's 'lowercase friends' instead

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Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: NBCU Photo Bank/NBCUniversal via Getty Images via Getty Images

Topics: Matthew Perry, Netflix, Friends, Documentaries, Film and TV, Celebrity

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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