Top three actors in running to be next James Bond revealed as studio sets final test screenings
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Top three actors in running to be next James Bond revealed as studio sets final test screenings

The decision is set to be made by the end of the year

Emma Rosemurgey

Emma Rosemurgey

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Featured Image Credit: Mike Marsland/Getty Images for Omega

Topics: James Bond, Film and TV

Emma Rosemurgey
Emma Rosemurgey

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