Top three actors in running to be next James Bond revealed as studio sets final test screenings

The new James Bond will soon be selected according to reports that Amazon MGM Studios is holding final auditions this week.

At least four test offers have been handed out, and three top names in the running for the iconic role have now been revealed.

According to Deadline, Jack Lowden, best known for starring in Slow Horses, Callum Turner, who recently starred in One Night Only, and God's Own Country star Josh O'Connor are all in the running to play 007. It's unknown who the fourth actor set to screen test is.

Callum Turner is in the running for 007 (Don Arnold/WireImage)

Advert

Previous reports suggested Euphoria star Jacob Elordi could be in the running, however it has now been said he is not testing.

Jack O'Connell, Richard Madden, Harris Dickinson, James Norton, Theo James, Idris Elba and Sunset Boulevard stage star Tom Francis, are all names that have been thrown around in recent years, though it doesn't seem any of them are among those testing this week.

The publication reports that screen tests were originally planned to take place earlier in the month, but scheduling conflicts for the final four meant they were pushed until the end of this month so they could all happen around the same time.

Callum Turner is in for a chance at the iconic role (Samir Hussein/WireImage)

It's hoped the new James Bond will be chosen by the end of this year.

While Amazon declined to offer further comment, the studio previously said: "The search for the next James Bond is underway. While we don’t plan to comment on specific details during the casting process, we’re excited to share more news with 007 fans as soon as the time is right."

The search has been ongoing since Amazon announced Nina Gold had signed on as casting director. Two months later, in August, auditions were finally underway and since then, producers Amy Pascal and David Heyman and director Denis Villeneuve, have been busy deciding on the final list for testing.

Josh O'Connor could be the next 007 (Swan Gallet/WWD via Getty Images)

At this stage, no one fully knows exactly what the test screening will look like, but they are believed to consist of three separate components, including stunts, camera presence and dialogue.

Two decades ago, Daniel Craig was cast as the sixth actor to portray 007, screen testing for Bond included full hair and makeup and a full camera and sound crew on set. At the time, Henry Cavill was among those selected to test, but was pipped to the post by Craig, who went on to fullfil the role from 2006 to 2021.