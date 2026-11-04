Three clues suggest Callum Turner may already have been chosen as the next James Bond
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Three clues suggest Callum Turner may already have been chosen as the next James Bond

Esquire is reporting that Callum Turner stepped down as a director of TwentyTwo Films Ltd last weekend

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: James Bond, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

Thom Bamford is a Gold Standard NCTJ senior journalist who has written a wide range of subjects including: crime, politics, music, theatre and food. I have lived in Berlin, Osaka and Cape Town and have been fortunate enough to have visited over 100 countries. My big passions are writing human interest stories and playing guitar and piano terribly.

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