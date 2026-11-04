Three clues suggest Callum Turner may already have been chosen as the next James Bond

More than five year's since Daniel Craig's last run out as 007 in No Time to Die, the search for the next Bond seems to be drawing to a close.

Reports last week suggested that final screen tests were due in days, with Josh O'Connor, Jack Lowden and Callum Turner hotly tipped to be the final candidates.

While Turner, Lowden, and O’Connor are public, reports indicate there is actually a classified fourth 'mystery' candidate who also secretly tested.

This hidden contender introduces a wildcard element to an already intense selection process, keeping fans and insiders guessing as the studio narrows down its final choice.

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Callum Turner is married to Dua Lipa (Photo by Amy Sussman/Getty Images for Vanity Fair)

Who is the next James Bond?

The internet has gone into overdrive with speculation, with three details leading some to believe Turner is leading the pack.

That detail concerns TwentyTwo Films Ltd., the production company Turner founded last year with his now-wife, Dua Lipa.

It was reported at the weekend that he had stepped down as a director of the business, around the same time the final screen tests were said to be taking place.

It is not known why he left the board, and the move could potentially point to contract negotiations or simply to a clearer diary, but the timing has caught the attention of Bond watchers.

Josh O'Connor is also reportedly in the frame to be the next bond. (Photo by Jed Cullen/Dave Benett/Getty Images for National Theatre Live)

Production on Bond 26 is assumed to begin next year, with Amazon expected to stick to an intense, high-commitment shooting schedule.

Turner is currently filming a remake of Possession alongside Margaret Qualley and is in pre-production on The Comebacker, yet beyond those two projects 2027 does not look especially busty for an actor who is among the most in-demand of his generation.

There is some suggestion that he could be keeping his calendar clear just incase the phone call comes.

Industry leaks suggest Amazon isn't just looking for a single film; they are demanding a massive 15-year commitment from whoever takes the mantle, which adds enormous weight to Turner's decision to clear his corporate board seats. Such an enduring obligation requires a total restructuring of an actor's long-term professional priorities, making Turner's recent corporate departures look less like a coincidence and more like a tactical clearance.

Daniel Craig was a controversial choice at first because of his relatively short acting CV (Photo by Evan Agostini/Getty Images)

Craig's own path offers a comparison. When he was first announced as Bond, people pointed out that he was not exactly a blockbuster star, and his credits were mostly strong independent films, with Layer Cake the only one that hinted at what he could bring to 007.

The third detail is less a piece of evidence than an argument in Turner's favor.

Over the past 10 years he has appeared in Green Room, Rose of Nevada and Rosebush Pruning, taking on mystery, action and thriller roles.

With Denis Villeneuve at the helm of Bond 26, supporters of the Turner theory argue that the film is unlikely to be a simple spy story, and that an actor who has moved between genres and tones could suit whatever vision the director brings.