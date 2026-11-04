Haunting email Joran van der Sloot sent claiming Natalee Holloway was ‘still there’ before confessing to killing
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Haunting email Joran van der Sloot sent claiming Natalee Holloway was ‘still there’ before confessing to killing

In 2023, van der Sloot confessed to killing Holloway, but he has never been charged with the murder

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Netflix

Topics: True crime, Netflix, Crime

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha is a journalist at UNILAD, who specializes in celebrity and TV content, while also covering breaking news, health, and American politics. Before joining UNILAD, she worked as a TV Writer at OK! Magazine and The Mirror.

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