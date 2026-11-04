Christa Pike has rare form of cancer, lawyers claimed in bombshell filing before botched execution
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Christa Pike has rare form of cancer, lawyers claimed in bombshell filing before botched execution

Attorneys sent a warning nine months before her failed execution that the condition

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: BBC News / YouTube

Topics: Crime, Death Row, Christa Pike

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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