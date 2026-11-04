Christa Pike has rare form of cancer, lawyers claimed in bombshell filing before botched execution

Tennessee death row inmate Christa Pike was diagnosed with a rare form of blood cancer months before surviving a botched execution attempt, legal filings have revealed.

According to previously submitted court documents, Pike's legal team alerted officials that the 50-year-old suffered from a myeloproliferative disorder - a rare cancer affecting blood cell production - nearly nine months ahead of her scheduled September 30, 2026 execution date.

Her attorneys argued the underlying illness significantly heightened the risk of severe complications from Tennessee's lethal injection protocol, warning the state that administering the drugs could inflict 'unnecessary and superadded pain and suffering, terror, and disgrace'.

In the complaint filed earlier in the year, Pike’s defense argued that her condition created an acute danger of pulmonary edema - a condition in which fluid floods the lungs while the prisoner is being put to death.

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Christa Pike was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of Colleen Slemmer (TDOC)

"A pulmonary edema is not simply painful or uncomfortable; it can create a sense of suffocating or drowning that has been likened by experts to the sensation intentionally induced by the practice of waterboarding - an unambiguous form of outright torture," the legal complaint read.

Despite the medical alerts, the state proceeded with the execution on September 30.

(UNILAD/Tennessee Department of Correction/WBIR-TV)

The procedure unraveled when execution team members struggled to set intravenous lines, reportedly puncturing Pike with approximately 10 needles while attempting to deliver pentobarbital.

Pike survived two separate doses of the lethal barbiturate and was rushed to the hospital in critical condition, remaining unconscious and on a ventilator for days with severe swelling and chemical blistering across both arms.

A 30-year legal battle

The execution did not go to plan, and Pike ultimately survived two doses of pentobarbital

Pike, who was 18 at the time of her arrest, was sentenced to death for the 1995 murder of 19-year-old classmate Colleen Slemmer in Knoxville, who she brutally lured to a secluded area before beating her in a sustained attack lasting 30 to 60 minutes. She later smashed her head in with a rock, and even took a piece of her victim's skull.

In addition, while serving time on death row in prison, she received a further 25-year sentence in 2001 for attempting to strangle a fellow inmate.

Breaking her silence following the failed lethal injection, Pike recently issued a statement through counsel describing the aftermath: "Several days later I woke up alone in a hospital confused and in pain. There hasn't been a moment since that night when I haven't been in pain. My body hurts. My arms hurt. My hands hurt. My throat hurts. I still struggle to speak."

With Pike back at the Debra K. Johnson Rehabilitation Center, her defense is pressing courts to commute her death sentence to life imprisonment, citing the botched execution and her underlying medical condition as grounds that another attempt would amount to unconstitutional cruel and unusual punishment.

However, the state has yet to issue a decision.