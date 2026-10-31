Doctor who oversaw Christa Pike’s botched execution breaks silence on what went wrong
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Doctor who oversaw Christa Pike’s botched execution breaks silence on what went wrong

Dr. Mark Fowler also shared his thoughts on whether Christa Pike should still be put to death

Niamh Shackleton

Niamh Shackleton

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Featured Image Credit: Christa Pike’s legal team

Topics: Christa Pike, US News, Death Row

Niamh Shackleton
Niamh Shackleton

Niamh is a senior journalist for UNILAD having rejoined the team in 2023 after a previous stint from 2019 to 2021, with her time elsewhere in the industry spent working for Caters News Agency and OK! Magazine covering celebrity news and lifestyle. At UNILAD, she often writes about current affairs, American politics, health, and entertainment. Will almost certainly volunteer to write any story commissioned on Henry Cavill.

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