Mom, 34, shares warning after cough she blamed on Covid turned out to be cancer
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Mom, 34, shares warning after cough she blamed on Covid turned out to be cancer

The mum-of-two was diagnosed with a rare stage 3 chest tumour after initially believing her symptoms were due to Covid.

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Featured Image Credit: Michaela Riley / SWNS

Topics: Cancer, Features, Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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