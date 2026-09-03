Woman’s suspected endometriosis turned out to be rare cancer requiring 9 organs to be removed
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Woman’s suspected endometriosis turned out to be rare cancer requiring 9 organs to be removed

The cancer affects one in four people per million a year

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Youtube/This Morning

Topics: Cancer, ITV, Health, This Morning

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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