Aryna Sabalenka hit out after being questioned about her off-tournament activities during a press conference following her US Open second-round win.

On Wednesday (September 2), world No 1 Sabalenka thrashed Russian qualifier Polina Iatcenko 6-1 6-1 in just 53 minutes.

But following the match, attention appeared to turn to her personal life, with a reporter asking: “How are you finding your mood now that the tournament has started? Obviously last week it’s lots of parties and fun and stuff like that.”

Immediately, Sabalenka shut the line of questioning down, claiming that she wasn’t partying and didn’t like the insinuation that she had been having ‘fun’.

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She quipped: “You guys are, like, a joke. Parties, fun. Like, why would you even say that? Why would you even think about that? What kind of question is that?

Aryna Sabalenka hit out at a reporter at the US Open (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

“Just because I posted, like, some activities with brands, and you think that I've been partying, not training? The question, like, what is that?”

The reporter responded: “I'm saying that there are a lot of events and things like that. I'm not saying you go to the parties.”

Sabalenka swiftly told him: “You literally said that. Next question.”

The reporter then said: “For everyone who is unclear, I'm not suggesting that Aryna is having fun at these parties.”

“Thanks, yeah,” she responded, to which the member of the press continued: “I'm saying that she makes a lot of appearances and there's a lot to do and lots of events, OK?”

The Belarusian tennis pro then encouragd him to 'move on'.

Finally, the reporter then turned to a new line of questioning, asking her: “So, now that the tournament has started, do you find you're getting quite serious and combative?”

However, Sabalanka still wasn’t having it and replied: “Oh, yeah, I wasn't serious before that. Next question. Think before you say stuff.”

This comes after she also responded to backlash about her outfit at this year's event.

The 28-year-old first took on critics who weren’t happy with her look as she joined Novak Djokovic for a mixed doubles match against Katerina Siniakova and Henry Patten at Arthur Ashe Stadium in New York.

She previously responded to backlash over her outfit (Robert Prange/Getty Images)

Her outfit consisted of a bright orange sports bra and matching shorts, a black jersey-style top and gold jewelry.

With some calling it inappropriate, Sabalanka went on to claim the basketball-style design is Nike's way of paying tribute to sports.

She said: “I love basically everything about my outfit. I love that it’s different. I love that this outfit is bold. Whatever people saying on internet, I heard they probably didn’t like it … it’s funny for me.”

“Who cares what people think?” Sabalenka added. “I love it.”

She continued: “This year it was super special for Nike. It was always related to different sports. Surfing for the Australian Open, ballet for Roland Garros, cricket for Wimbledon. Now it’s basketball and we’re in New York. Isn’t it the perfect fit?”

Sabalenka and Djokovic ended up getting knocked out, falling to a 1-4 4-2 (10-2) defeat.

2026 US Open prize money

Competitors in this year’s US Open are in for a treat as the biggest prize fund in Grand Slam history is up for grabs. A record $108 million in total player compensation is on offer - a 20 percent increase from 2025 ($90 million).

The United States Tennis Association (USTA) has also introduced a $2 million Player Support Program, which ‘will bring a range of benefits for mid-career life events and retirement transitions’.

USTA CEO Craig Tiley said: “This is a significant first step in a multi-year investment in athletes as the US Open continues to be the best economic opportunity for players and the most valuable platform in tennis for players, fans and partners.

“We are proud to deliver record-setting prize money and expanded player benefits as well as providing a new platform to work together with players.”

What is the prize money for each round of the US Open?

Women’s/Men’s Singles (per player)

Qual - Round of 128 - $32,000

Qual - Round of 64 - $48,000

Qual - Round of 32 - $66,000

Round of 128 - $140,000

Round of 64 - $190,000

Round of 32 - $290,000

Round of 16 - $480,000

Quarterfinal - $780,000

Semifinal - $1,450,000

Runner-up - $2,800,000

Winner - $5,500,000 - the highest-ever Champions prize for any tennis event

Women’s/Men’s Doubles (per team)

First round - $35,000

Second round - $50,000

Third round - $80,000

Quarterfinal - $125,000

Semifinal - $250,000

Runner-up - $500,000

Winner - $1,000,000

Mixed Doubles (per team)

First Qual - $10,000

Second Qual - $20,000

First Round - $40,000

Quarterfinal - $120,000

Semifinal - $250,000

Runner-up - $500,000

Winner - $1,000,000

Wheelchair

$2,309,200



