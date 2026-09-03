Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka snaps back at reporter at US Open after 'parties' 'joke'
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Tennis star Aryna Sabalenka snaps back at reporter at US Open after 'parties' 'joke'

The two-time defending champion previously responded to backlash over her on-court outfit

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Robert Prange/Getty Images

Topics: Sport, US News

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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