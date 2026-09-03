Trump’s $1 coin mocked after people spot ominous detail behind 1776-2026 date

To mark America's 250th anniversary, Donald Trump’s $1 coin was created and now that it has launched, people have noticed something’s off.

To mark Independence Day 2026, which was the 250th anniversary of the United States becoming an independent country, the US treasury announced in October last year its plans to commemorate Donald Trump.

The coin had been planned with Trump’s face in mind, which would see him raising his fist with the US flag in the background in its proposal.

The Treasury went on to change its image idea and submitted three different options to the Commission of Fine Art to accept which will be minted onto coins.

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But now that it’s here, after much controversy, people have been quick to call out a detail.

The coin has caused controversy (United States Mint)

The picture option they eventually opted for was the one with Trump’s face and the word ‘Liberty’ written above.

Below, the dates show 1776 and 2026 and to the side, it states: “In God We Trust.”

However, people have since mocked it.

The reason? Because they say Trump has killed the nation’s liberty.

“I like that this design appears to show the birth date of liberty as 1776, and its death as 2026,” wrote The Bulwark’s economics editor Catherine Rampell.

People on X have been quick to talk about their thoughts on the coin, with one person stating: “I’m slapping anyone who hands me a Donald Trump dollar coin.”

Another referenced the date, writing: “liberty died 2026? weird to admit but i guess we all knew it.”

Someone else did too, commenting: “It certainly does feel like liberty is dead in 2026. You even added a portrait of the guy who killed it. Poignant. Either that or it's Clavicular's dad. Hard to tell.”

Some were also upset over the price of the $1 coin, which is 50% more than its value.

On the Treasury’s website, rolls of 25 $1 coins are $61, and bags of 100 coins are $154.50.





Ever since it was announced in October last year, many Democrats attempted to block it from becoming reality.

Democratic Senators Jeff Merkley and Catherine Cortez Masto even created a bill to block the coin, with the former describing the coin as an 'abuse of taxpayer dollars'.

"President Trump's self-celebrating maneuvers are authoritarian actions worthy of dictators like North Korea's Kim Jong Un, not the United States of America," he said in a statement.

Cortez Masto added: "While monarchs put their faces on coins, America has never had and never will have a king. Our legislation would codify this country’s long-standing tradition of not putting living Presidents on American coins."

However, others have been pretty excited to get their hands on the coins.

Considering the website states that most of the coin options are no longer available, it’s safe to say there is a market for them.

UNILAD reached out to the White House for comment.