Trump’s $1 coin mocked after people spot ominous detail behind 1776-2026 date
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Trump’s $1 coin mocked after people spot ominous detail behind 1776-2026 date

Donald Trump announced his intention to create a $1 coin with his face on it in October last year

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

Topics: Donald Trump, Politics, US News, Money

Britt Jones
Britt Jones

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