Signs and symptoms of coronary artery disease as condition confirmed as Tim Curry's cause of death
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Signs and symptoms of coronary artery disease as condition confirmed as Tim Curry's cause of death

The Rocky Horror and Home Alone 2 icon passed away from the cardiovascular condition last week at the age of 80

Phoebe Tonks

Phoebe Tonks

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Topics: Celebrity, Health

Phoebe Tonks
Phoebe Tonks

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