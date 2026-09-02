Tim Curry cause of death aged 80 revealed to be coronary artery disease
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Tim Curry cause of death aged 80 revealed to be coronary artery disease

Curry, who had used a wheelchair since suffering a major stroke in 2012, died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake last Tuesday

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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