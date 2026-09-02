Tim Curry cause of death aged 80 revealed to be coronary artery disease

Tim Curry, the acclaimed English actor celebrated for his portrayal of Dr. Frank-N-Furter in The Rocky Horror Picture Show, died last week at age 80.

His cause of death has now been confirmed as coronary artery disease, according to documents obtained by PEOPLE from the Los Angeles County Department of Public Health.

The same records note a history of stroke and kidney cancer as contributing factors, though officials did not identify either as the underlying cause. No operations were carried out for any of the three conditions.

Curry, who had used a wheelchair since suffering a major stroke in 2012, died peacefully at his home in Toluca Lake, Los Angeles, on the night of Tuesday, Aug. 25, at age 80.

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He originated the role of the flamboyant scientist Frank-N-Furter in the stage production of the Rocky Horror Picture Show before reprising it in the 1975 film adaptation, which went on to achieve cult status.

Throughout his career, he became known for a range of memorable performances, including the terrifying Pennywise in the 1990 television adaptation of Stephen King's It and Long John Silver in Muppet Treasure Island (1996).

As recently as 2025, when The Rocky Horror Picture Show marked its 50th anniversary, Curry confirmed he still hadn't regained his mobility.

Tim Curry shot to fame for his performance as Frank-N-Furter in the Rocky Horror Picture Show. (Photo by Movie Poster Image Art/Getty Images)

What was Tim Curry famous for?

Born Timothy James Curry in Cheshire, England, in April 1946, he lost his father, a Royal Navy chaplain, when he was just 12.

He trained at the University of Birmingham before landing his first professional stage role in the 1968 West End production of Hair.

It was there that Curry met writer Richard O'Brien, a connection that would go on to define his career.

He helped shape O'Brien's mad-scientist character for a new stage musical, transforming an originally lab-coated German into the corseted, fishnet-clad Frank-N-Furter, delivered in Curry's now-iconic clipped drawl.

That role became The Rocky Horror Show, and later its 1975 film adaptation, The Rocky Horror Picture Show.

The movie flopped on release but went on to become the longest-running midnight movie in cinema history, turning Curry into a countercultural icon almost overnight.

Away from acting, Curry was also a recording artist, releasing three studio albums. (Photo by Central Press/Hulton Archive/Getty Images)

Curry's range stretched far beyond one role.

He earned a Tony nomination for playing Mozart in the 1981 New York production of Amadeus, and later became a horror mainstay, terrifying a generation as Pennywise the Clown in 1990's It.

He also charmed family audiences as Wadsworth in 1985's Clue and voiced Cardinal Richelieu in 1993's The Three Musketeers, alongside numerous other film, television and voice roles.

Away from acting, Curry was also a recording artist, releasing three studio albums, Read My Lips, Fearless and Simplicity, which drew on his rock and jazz influences.

Actor Michael McKean was among the first to publicly pay tribute to his longtime friend, sharing that their final conversation together was full of 'life and love and laughter'.