Evan Rachel Wood slams Practical Magic 2 cast revealing only one actor reached out when she was replaced

Evan Rachel Wood has blasted the original cast and crew of Practical Magic after being replaced in the sequel.

The 38-year-old actor originally played Kylie Owens in the 1998 classic, starring alongside Hollywood legends Sandra Bullock and Nicole Kidman.

However, the upcoming Practical Magic 2 has completely recast her iconic role with 27-year-old Joey King now set to don the part.

Taking to Instagram on Tuesday (September 1), Wood publicly thanked King for getting in touch, while calling out her former colleagues for not doing so.

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“I really appreciated Joey King reaching out to me because no one who worked on the original film did. She’s a sweetheart,” Wood wrote.

King recently opened up about the somewhat awkward casting switch-up during the movie's Los Angeles premiere.

The Kissing Booth star told The Hollywood Reporter that she shared a 'lovely' conversation with her predecessor.

She continued: "And I just was so appreciative of the support that she showed to me and to the rest of the cast. She is so talented and so beautiful and she made this role so special when she was a young girl. I feel so grateful to be able to play Kylie at this age but I love Evan so much and I’m so appreciative of her kind words and the exchange that her and I shared.”

Wood initially revealed back in July 2025 that she would not be returning to the franchise, despite confirmed reappearances from both Bullock and Kidman.

At the time, she shared a lengthy statement one her Instagram Story to address the growing speculation.

“I am getting asked about this a lot, so l’ll just clear it up now; I was not asked to come back and be in the Practical Magic sequel," she wrote.

"l offered my services, even if it was one scene or one line. I was told they are recasting. I am sorry to disappoint the fans.

Evan Rachel Wood pictured at the premiere of the original 'Practical Magic' in 1998 (Ron Galella, Ltd./Ron Galella Collection via Getty Images)

"It was not in my control or my choice. I would have happily rejoined my sisters.”

She later expanded on her thoughts regarding the casting redirection during a slightly hairy interview with Entertainment Tonight.

“I read the book and it seems like they’re not following the book,” Wood claimed.

“I think in the book it would have made sense to bring me back; I think in the way they’re redoing it and approaching it, it didn’t make sense.”

Wood isn't the only star to have been cut, as her costar Alexandra Artrip has also been omitted from the sequel, with Game of Thrones' Maisie Williams replacing her as Antonia Owens.

Despite Wood's views that she was unreasonably cut from the show, director Susanne Bier explained to The Hollywood Reporter that she believed the recasting was necessary.

“In the story, they’re just, like, literally out of college, and with Joey and Maisie it just felt completely right," she told the publication during the LA premiere.

While the original child stars have officially been cut, Dianne Wiest and Stockard Channing are reprising their roles as witches.