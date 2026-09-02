Evan Rachel Wood slams Practical Magic 2 cast revealing only one actor reached out when she was replaced
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Evan Rachel Wood slams Practical Magic 2 cast revealing only one actor reached out when she was replaced

The 'Westworld' actor has heaped praise on one actor for her compassion while casting shade on her old costars

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Stephanie Augello/FX via Getty Images

Topics: Evan Rachel Wood, Entertainment

Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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