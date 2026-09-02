Lizzo speaks out after winning lawsuit against stylist who accused her of harassment
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Lizzo speaks out after winning lawsuit against stylist who accused her of harassment

The lawsuit was thrown out yesterday (September 1)

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Featured Image Credit: @‌lizzobeeating/Instagram

Topics: Lizzo, Entertainment

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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