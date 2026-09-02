Lizzo speaks out after winning lawsuit against stylist who accused her of harassment

Lizzo’s three-year legal battle over allegations from a former wardrobe stylist has come to an end, with the remaining claims against her touring company dismissed.

Asha Daniels filed the lawsuit in September 2023 against Lizzo and Big Grrrl Touring, accusing them of sexual and racial harassment.

Lizzo was no longer an individual defendant by December 2024, when the case against her was thrown out.

The remaining claims in a lawsuit against Big Grrrl Touring were dismissed Tuesday (September 1), bringing the legal dispute to a close, court documents state.

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USA Today published a statement from Lizzo’s lawyer, Melissa Glass, who described the decision as 'a total victory for Lizzo, her touring company and the other defendants named in Asha Daniels’ ludicrous lawsuit'.

“There was never any basis for Ms. Daniels to sue Lizzo, her touring company, her tour manager or her wardrobe manager,” Glass said. “Indeed, the case against Lizzo was thrown out in December 2024.

"We are exploring all avenues to enforce our clients’ rights after this major win.”

Lizzo has consistently denied Daniels’ allegations, and she has now addressed the outcome herself in an Instagram post.

In a video shared Tuesday, the singer said she was ‘relieved’ to announce that she had won the case involving her and Big Grrrl Touring.

She also pushed back against the claims made in Daniels’ lawsuit, describing them as ‘ridiculous’ and highlighting one allegation involving a broken acrylic nail.

Lizzo said Daniels had worked on tour for less than three weeks and had never met her.

“It was all so shocking because I was being sued by someone who admittedly never met me,” Lizzo wrote over the clip.

The singer added that she had prayed for the truth to emerge and thanked her lawyers, saying: "The truth matters to me more than anything."

Lizzo had told fans she would not settle and would continue fighting 'every vicious claim' made against her and her businesses.

Asha Daniels filed her lawsuit against Lizzo and Big Grrrl Touring in September 2023. (Photo by Frazer Harrison/Getty Images)

What was Asha Daniels’ lawsuit against Lizzo about?

Former wardrobe assistant Daniels claimed to have been the victim of 'degradation, forced physical labor, denial of medical care, sexual harassment, and racial harassment' during her brief stint working for Big Grrrl Big Touring in 2023.

The case continued after Lizzo was dropped as an individual defendant in 2024, leaving the claims against her touring company to be resolved.

That meant the September 2023 filing remained active for almost three years after Daniels first brought her allegations.

Lizzo’s legal position changed during that period, but the dispute involving Big Grrrl Touring continued until Tuesday’s dismissal.

Now that those remaining claims have been dismissed, Lizzo said she was 'grateful' for the outcome and plans to keep using her platform to 'spread positivity and light to the world.'

The singer’s lawyer said the legal team is considering its next steps following the dismissal.