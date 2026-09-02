Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal name of new dog as pup makes modeling debut

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have revealed to the world what their new dog is called, and I approve.

I'm sure it comes as a great relief to the newlyweds that their choice in name has been given the thumbs up by Joe Yates - probably the same relief their new pup felt after Tommy Hilfiger's Fall 2026 campaign was over... I mean, you can only imagine how nerve-wracking it is showing up on the set of your first photoshoot.

Anyway, there are a few avenues you can go down when deciding what you're going to call your pet.

Do you name them after a standout feature they possess? For example 'Patch' for a black dog with a white spot around its eye, or do you just go with something cute, like 'Bella'.

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But my favorite is when owners give their pets a name which you'd typically expect a boomer to be called, like Eric or Doug.

Well, that's what America's power couple have done - or at least if you ask me I think they have, because they've hilariously named their little fluffy cloud Wendy.

Travis Kelce and Taylor Swift have finally revealed what their new pet is called! (Bruce Glikas/WireImage)

For months, eagle-eyed Swifties had been tracking the mysterious furball after catching fleeting glimpses of the dog - but the pair hadn't really let on about her.

However, Travis officially confirmed her name on the Wednesday (September 2) season premiere of his and his brother Jason Kelce’s New Heights podcast.

Jason joked during the episode: “I didn’t know that Wendy was out of the bag.”

Travis went on to explain how Wendy is no longer private, as he told his older brother: “She is officially a picture dog.

“We gotta get the line in her size. Unfortunately, she’s just got her fur on. We gotta work with Tommy on getting her some good clothes.”

In one shot of the campaign, Travis kicks back on a lounger with Tommy Hilfiger clobber on as Wendy perches on his leg, while another video shows the photogenic pair cuddled up on a couch together.





“It’s kind of crazy how perfect she looks in the Tommy Hilfiger world,” Travis added.

"She matches the brand and the shoot and it was pretty easy to get her to jump on the couch and have some fun with us.

"But yeah, Wendy’s a model. She’s a model dog."

The new fashion icon is the latest recruit to an already bustling household filled with very famous pets - bringing the couple's pet count to four.

She joins Taylor's three cats - Meredith Grey, Olivia Benson, and Benjamin Button.

While the exact inspiration behind Wendy's name hasn't been officially confirmed, Travis has previously said Wendy Peffercorn from The Sandlot was his favorite '90s character.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's relationship timeline

July 2023

Travis Kelce attends Taylor Swift’s Eras Tour show in Kansas City. He later admits on his New Heights podcast that he tried to give her a friendship bracelet with his number on it, but was unsuccessful.

September 2023

Swift makes her debut appearance at one of Kelce’s Kansas City Chiefs games, watching from a suite alongside his mum, Donna. Swift and Kelce are seen leaving the stadium together.

October 2023

The singer supports Kelce at another one of his games, this time in New Jersey. She's joined by the likes of Blake Lively, Ryan Reynolds, Sophie Turner, and Hugh Jackman.

Later this month, Swift and Kelce are snapped holding hands in New York after both making surprise cameos on Saturday Night Live.

November 2023

Speaking of how their romance came about, Kelce tells The Wall Street Journal: “There were definitely people she knew that knew who I was. I had somebody playing Cupid.”

December 2023

In her TIME Person of the Year interview, Swift reveals that she and Kelce spent ‘a significant amount of time’ getting to know each other before she was seen at his NFL games.

She adds: "By the time I went to that first game, we were a couple. I think some people think that they saw our first date at that game? We would never be psychotic enough to hard-launch a first date.”

January 2024

A video shows the pair sharing a kiss to celebrate the New Year.

February 2024

A huge moment for Swifties (Ezra Shaw/Getty Images)

Swift travels from Tokyo to Las Vegas to watch Kelce and the Chiefs win the Super Bowl.

The couple has a loved-up celebratory moment on the field after the game, hugging and kissing away.

Later this month, the NFL star is seen supporting his girlfriend at an Eras Tour show in Sydney.

June 2024

The couple go Instagram official after Swift’s first Eras Tour show at London’s Wembley Stadium. The singer posts a selfie of them with Prince William, Prince George and Princess Charlotte backstage.

The crossover we didn't know we needed (Instagram/@taylorswift)

A day later, Kelce makes his Eras Tour debut, joining Swift on stage at Wembley. He dons a tuxedo and top hat for the transition between ‘The Smallest Man Who Ever Lived’ and ‘I Can Do It With a Broken Heart’.

September 2024

While accepting the Video of the Year award at the VMAs for her song ‘Fortnight’, Swift says: “The thing is, this video seems very sad when you watch it, but actually it was like, the most fun video to make.

“Something that I’ll always remember is that when I would finish a take and I’d say ‘Cut,’ and we’d be done with that take, I would always just hear someone like, cheering, and like, ‘Woo!’ Like from across the studio where we were shooting it and that one person was my boyfriend Travis.”

December 2024

Kelce throws Swift an Eras Tour-themed party to celebrate her record-breaking tour.

February 2025

Swift once again attends the Super Bowl, however, Kelce’s team are less successful this time.

June 2025

The couple step out for their red carpet debut at Kelce's Tight End University in Nashville.

August 2025

Swift finally appears on New Heights, where she announces her 12th album, The Life of a Showgirl.

The couple also give a rare insight into their relationship, with the hitmaker joking that the podcast ‘got her a boyfriend’.

On 26 August, Swift and Kelce share news of their engagement on Instagram with the caption: “Your English teacher and your gym teacher are getting married.”

July 3 2026

Swift and Kelce tie the knot at Madison Square Gardens in a ceremony officiated by Adam Sandler. The 1,000-strong, A-list guest list included Bradley Cooper, Hugh Grant, MGK and Dakota Johnson.