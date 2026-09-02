Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal name of new dog as pup makes modeling debut
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Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce reveal name of new dog as pup makes modeling debut

The A-list newlyweds gave their Samoyed a rather unusual name for a dog - especially for one who has starred in a Tommy Hilfiger campaign

Joe Yates

Joe Yates

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Featured Image Credit: Kevin Mazur/Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for iHeartRadio
Joe Yates
Joe Yates

Joe is a journalist for UNILAD, who particularly enjoys writing about crime. He has worked in journalism for five years, and has covered everything from murder trials to celeb news.

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