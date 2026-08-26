Adam Scott reveals what surprised him the most about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding
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Adam Scott reveals what surprised him the most about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

The Parks and Rec alumnus opened up about the ceremony at Madison Square Garden

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Today

Topics: US News, Taylor Swift, Celebrity, New York

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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