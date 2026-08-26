Adam Scott reveals what surprised him the most about Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce's wedding

Actor Adam Scott has revealed the detail at the wedding of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce which left him most surprised.

Scott, known for his roles in Parks and Recreation and Severance, was among the guests who witnessed the ceremony at Madison Square Garden in New York.

The buildup to the wedding saw a huge amount of anticipation, even though Swift and Kelce had communicated their desire for privacy on their special day.

Billboards outside the 22,000 capacity venue in New York bore the message 'JUST&T MARRIED' for people passing by outside.

Advert

Scott appeared on the Today show on August 24, where he opened up about the ceremony inside the venue, revealing one detail he was surprised by given the scale and anticipation surrounding Swift and Kelce's wedding.

This was how 'real' the wedding had felt despite the happy couple both being superstars in their own right.

“You know what, I think the thing we walked away with, the impression we had more than anything, was that it was a real wedding," said Scott. "You had the sense that these are just people who love each other."

Signs out side the venue (Sara Konradi for The Washington Post via Getty Images)

He added: “It was kind of on a grand scale — there were more people than were at my wedding — but at its core, it just felt like a regular wedding with two people coming together.”

Giving a glimpse of how the audience reacted as well, he said: “Everyone teared up. It was a really lovely, lovely event.”

Co-host Craig Melvin went on to ask Scott if he had been able to get 'some serious dad points', referring to the fact that Scott's daughter is a big fan of Swift.

Scott explained that getting an invite did get him some points, but it was a mixed bag.

“Sure did," he said, "except I didn’t bring her. So I lost some points at the same time.”

Although she didn't get to attend the wedding herself, Scott said that his daughter was waiting for him when he arrived home.

"She stayed up and waited for us to come home that night to get all the details,” he said.

Swift married Kelce at Madison Square Garden (Jamie McCarthy/Getty Images)

As you might expect, the guest list for the wedding was not short of A-listers.

Among the around 1,000 guests who attended were Hugh Grant, Jennifer Lopez, Brad Pitt, Ed Sheeran, Cindy Crawford, Emma Stone, Selena Gomez, Gigi Hadid, Zoë Kravitz, Dakota Johnson, Ethan Hawke, Jessica Alba, Karlie Kloss, and Bradley Cooper.

For his part, the groom has since opened up about just how much the wedding meant to him, saying it was the 'best night of my life'.

Kelce spoke to a press. conference held at the Kansas City Chiefs training camp on August 12, and said: "It was a fun offseason, man, wedding was the best night of my life and I appreciate everyone who came out and celebrated and had fun with us."

The ceremony was officiated by Adam Sandler, with New York's mayor Zohran Mamdani also confirming that Swift had footed the bill for police overtime surrounding the event as well.