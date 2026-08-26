Man sent to Thai prison over passport issue describes 'inhumane' conditions inside jail
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Man sent to Thai prison over passport issue describes 'inhumane' conditions inside jail

Oliver Hardy said he had to 'poo in a bag' during his time in the Thai prison

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Thailand, True crime, World News

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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