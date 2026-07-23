An 18-year-old detained by police in Thailand has been reunited with his mom after nearly a week being locked up in a Thai jail.

Loukas Rainger had been going through the airport after a trip to Thailand when he was arrested, with authorities claiming that he had taken a watch belonging to another passenger.

The teen from New Zealand and his best friend had spent a month travelling around the country, and had been going through the airport to go home when he was arrested.

Police have alleged that Loukas took the watch, reportedly worth around $100, from a security tray while going through the airport, and he was confronted by immigration officials at Suvarnabhumi Airport in Bangkok after the alleged incident.

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The alleged incident had happened around a fortnight earlier at Surat Thani Airport.

Now after a week in jail in which Loukas has reportedly lost 10kg and has had his head shaved, the 18-year-old has been reunited with his mom after paying bail costs of 100,000 baht, around $2,955.

Natasha has flown to Thailand to support her son (GiveALittle)

In an update shared on a fundraising site to raise money for legal and travel costs, the family posted: "We are so pleased to hear that Loukas was reunited with his mum at late last night in Surat Thani on 21/07.

"It has been a big ordeal for both of them, and they are recovering today in the accommodation they have found for the next few months.

"Next steps are preparing for visa extensions, lawyer fees, and court appearances every 2 weeks until the first hearing in September."

If convicted Loukas faces the prospect of up to five years in prison in Thailand.

Speaking to news outlet Stuff, his mom said previously: "He didn’t maliciously steal it or intend to steal someone’s belongings, he didn’t think, he’s inexperienced, young.

"He’d been on a long boat trip just right before, and had been really sick. He should have left it or handed it in but that doesn’t deserve years in a Thai prison."

Her son was reportedly 'completely confused' by the allegations, and legal documents have said that during questioning by police he 'denied all charges'.

Loukas' mum said waiting to be reunited with him has been 'like torture' (Instagram)

Loukas said that the watch had been in the tray beside his own belonging 'so he just picked it up too'.

He is now facing a charge of 'theft in an airport', with the fact that the alleged offence took place in an airport being an aggravating factor over regular theft.

The teen was also initially denied bail due to 'not having the right visa', his mom Natasha said.

Speaking to Stuff, she said previously: "I have never ever in my life been so happy to just see my son, I can't stop looking at him.

"He just walked into my arms and his first words were, 'Oh mum, mum, what are you doing here?' I didn't know whether to laugh or cry - it was like nothing of the last days ever happened."

Natasha had previously described not being able to see her son as 'like torture'.