US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks out after Tate brothers' arrest as he makes position clear
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US Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks out after Tate brothers' arrest as he makes position clear

A US official previously shared the White House's stance on the matter

Callum Jones

Callum Jones

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Topics: US News, Crime, UK News

Callum Jones
Callum Jones

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