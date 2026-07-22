Woman who discovered Charles Manson was her grandfather reveals 'eerie' ways dad's life mirrored cult leader's
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Woman who discovered Charles Manson was her grandfather reveals 'eerie' ways dad's life mirrored cult leader's

Sophia Maddox says her father was conceived during a one-night stand and grew up sensing the truth long before he learned it

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: True crime, Documentaries

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford

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