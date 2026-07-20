Charles Manson’s granddaughter recalls moment DNA test connected her to killer
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Charles Manson’s granddaughter recalls moment DNA test connected her to killer

The new documentary, My Grandfather Charles Manson, airs on July 22 on Hulu and Disney+

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

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Featured Image Credit: Bettmann / Contributor/Getty

Topics: Crime, True crime, Hulu, Documentaries

Britt Jones
Britt Jones