Donald Trump has said US airlines will be able to fly to a country more than 40 years after American carriers were banned from flying the route.

Joseph Aoun, Lebanon's president, met with Trump at the White House on Tuesday (July 21) to sought the help of Washington after months of war between Israel and Hezbollah.

Lebanon and Israel have held direct talks mediated by the US, with Trump saying this week the former will now be 'properly treated'.

The president told Aoun: "It’s been a very badly treated place and country and we’re going to have it properly treated and treated with the respect it deserves.

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"We’re gonna help it a lot."

After the meeting, Trump took to Truth Social to confirm flights from the US to Lebanon would be reinstated some 41 years after travel from American carriers were canned.

"After meeting with the President of Lebanon, Joseph Aoun, who has done a remarkable job working to transform his Country, I am hereby directing my Administration to allow all US airline carriers to fly directly to Lebanon so that Americans can easily visit this beautiful land," Trump said.

Donald Trump met with Lebanon's president this week (Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images)

"Hopefully, other Countries will do the same. Enjoy!"

Direct flights between the US and Lebanon have not operated since 1985 after the Ronald Reagan brought a halt to passenger trips due to the hijacking of TWA flight 847.

Despite the likes of American Airlines and United Airlines having the option to operate flights to Lebanon, the Middle Eastern country remains on the US' 'Do not travel' list.

The State Department advises US citizens to 'not travel to the country, or leave as soon as it is safe to do so'. The government warns they 'may have very limited or no ability to help, including during an emergency'.

As for Lebanon, US officials warn people "do not travel for any reason due to the risk of crime, terrorism, unrest, kidnapping, landmines, and armed conflict."

Beirut, Lebanon (Getty Stock Photo)

Non-emergency US government employees and US government employee family members were ordered to depart Lebanon back in February over what the State Department described as 'safety risks'.

The current advice states: "Terrorist groups, including Hizballah, IRGC, ISIS, and Hamas, continue plotting possible attacks in Lebanon.

"Terrorists may conduct attacks with little or no warning targeting tourist locations, transportation hubs, markets/shopping malls, and local government facilities."

Meanwhile, the State Department states tourists, humanitarian workers, journalists, and business professionals could be viewed as 'targets of opportunity' in Lebanon.

It remains unclear whether the guidance could change, with Trump now permitting direct US flights to the country.