Silent condition people taking GLP-1 weight loss drugs need to know about

A health expert has warned that people taking GLP-1 weight loss medications could be living with a 'silent condition' without realizing, while also debunking one of the biggest misconceptions about using the drugs.

While the medications are highly effective at reducing appetite and supporting weight loss, a health expert has claimed that neglecting nutrients while using GLP-1s could result in patients suffering from sarcopenia.

The 'silent condition' is the age-related loss of muscle mass, strength, and function, but disregarding protein and essential vitamins and minerals while using the drugs, could speed up the process.

It typically begins around age 30, as per the Cleveland Clinic, with adults losing three to five percent of muscle mass per decade, accelerating after age 60.

Symptoms of Sarcopenia

According to the clinic, symptoms of the condition include:

Loss of stamina

Difficulty performing daily activities

Walking slowly

Trouble climbing stairs

Poor balance and falls

Decrease in muscle size

There are numerous symptoms of the 'silent condition'. (Getty Stock Images)

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The clinic experts added: "Over time, both the size and number of your muscle fibers decrease. This causes muscle atrophy (thinning), weakness and slower movement."

Biggest misconceptions about using GLP-1s

Sobia Qasim, Superintendent Pharmacist at Curely, said: "One of the biggest misconceptions is that weight loss medication does all the hard work. While these medicines help reduce appetite, they don't replace the need for good nutrition.

"When you're naturally eating much smaller portions, every meal becomes more important. The goal shouldn't just be to lose weight, it should be to lose body fat while preserving muscle, strength and overall health."

The health expert pressed the importance of eating nutritious foods while using GLP-1s. (Getty Stock Images)

The expert added that while many become fixated by the number on the scales, 'protein' and 'key nutrients' become more important than ever before.

"You may lose lean muscle during the process, that's why choosing nutrient-dense foods is so important," he urged.

10 foods health experts recommend while taking GLP-1s

Foods recommended by the pharmacist include:

Edamame beans

Sardines

Skyr yoghurt

Pumpkin seeds

Calcium-set tofu

Lentil pasta

White beans

Chia seeds

Tinned salmon (including the soft bones)

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Qasim added: "People often assume they need huge portions of chicken or protein shakes, but many simply don't feel hungry enough for that while taking GLP-1 medication."

But he also noted that there are specific exercises that can help maintain muscle mass while losing weight.

"We encourage patients to include resistance exercise where appropriate, whether that's weight training, resistance bands or bodyweight exercises.

"Muscle is incredibly important for long-term health, mobility and maintaining weight loss."