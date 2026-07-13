Doctors explain why some develop 'Ozempic feet' after taking weight loss drugs
Home>News>Health

Doctors explain why some develop 'Ozempic feet' after taking weight loss drugs

Podiatrists and doctors have revealed just what this side effect is, and how it impacts your feet and overall health

Britt Jones

Britt Jones

google discoverFollow us on Google Discover
Featured Image Credit: Getty Stock Photo

Topics: Ozempic, Weight loss, Health

Britt Jones
Britt Jones