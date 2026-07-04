Doctor explains the dangers of children using GLP-1s as parents turn to weight loss drugs
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Doctor explains the dangers of children using GLP-1s as parents turn to weight loss drugs

Children as young as six are being given GLP-1 weight loss drugs

Louisa Gregson

Louisa Gregson

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Topics: Weight loss, Health

Louisa Gregson
Louisa Gregson