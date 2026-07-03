Experts explain how every hour of sitting can increase the risk of 'multiple forms' of cancer
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Experts explain how every hour of sitting can increase the risk of 'multiple forms' of cancer

Scientists tracked nearly 100,000 people for over a decade to uncover the surprising link.

Thomas Bamford

Thomas Bamford

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Topics: Cancer, Health, Science

Thomas Bamford
Thomas Bamford