Trump dealt fresh blow in E. Jean Carroll case after paying out $5.6 million to her
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Trump dealt fresh blow in E. Jean Carroll case after paying out $5.6 million to her

Her attorney has since issued a statement

Kit Roberts

Kit Roberts

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Featured Image Credit: Arturo Holmes/Getty Images

Topics: US News, Donald Trump, Court

Kit Roberts
Kit Roberts

Kit joined UNILAD in 2023 as a community journalist. They have previously worked for StokeonTrentLive, the Daily Mirror, and the Daily Star.

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