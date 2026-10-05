Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses claims of 'tension' made by Ken Urker's sister following his death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has responded after Ken Urker's sister, Autumn, said his family were 'disgusted' with Blanchard's statements following his tragic death.

Autumn claimed that Blanchard hadn't called any members of the Urker family following the tragic news in an interview with the Daily Mail.

However, Blanchard claims she has had 'positive communications' with Urker's family.

“At this time, I do not want the focus surrounding Ken’s passing to become centered on negativity or disagreements between Autumn and me,” Blanchard said in a statement to US Weekly on Saturday.

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“It is no secret that Autumn did not approve of Ken’s relationship with me, and there has been significant tension between us, including public comments she made about me in the months leading up to his passing.”

Blanchard added that her priority was 'grieving Ken, supporting our daughter and honoring his memory.'

Autumn claimed Blanchard hadn't spoken to her following Urker's death (@Shortykinss/TikTok)

The mother of one confirmed she was 'still in communication' with Urker's family.

"Aside from my relationship with Autumn, those communications have been positive and respectful during an incredibly painful time," the 35-year-old concluded.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to LADbible Group that Urker, 34, was found unresponsive at a home in Louisiana on October 1.

An autopsy has since been completed, although at this time, 'there is no definitive cause of death,' the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed to Page Six.

“The case remains pending completion of toxicology testing," they added.

Blanchard and Urker first struck up a relationship in 2017, while Blanchard was still in prison for the involvement in her mother's death.

Urker popped the question the following year, although they went their separate ways in 2019.

Following Blanchard's divorce from Ryan Anderson, she and Urker reunited in 2024. In December 2024, they welcomed their daughter, Aurora.

Blanchard and Urker reunited in 2024 (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

Shortly after Urker's death, Blanchard took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner.

Alongside a number of photos and videos of the couple, she penned: "You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever."

Autumn went live on TikTok following the news of her brother's death, where she revealed the final words he ever said to her.

In tears, she said that her brother's final words to her were 'I love you' before he passed away, although it is unclear when this conversation took place.

Elsewhere in her interview with the Daily Mail, Autumn claimed that her brother said he was 'terrified' that Blanchard wouldn't keep their 21 month old daughter 'safe.'

She also alleged that Urker had said Blanchard had 'humiliated' him.

On Sunday, October 4, Blanchard announced that she had started a petition called 'Kenan’s Law' to fight online harassment following Urker's death.

"Kenan’s Law is about changing the way social-media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment. One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story—but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review," she explained.

"This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity."















