Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses claims of 'tension' made by Ken Urker's sister following his death
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard addresses claims of 'tension' made by Ken Urker's sister following his death

Blanchard admitted there had been 'significant tension' between her and Autumn

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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