Gypsy Rose Blanchard issues new petition for 'Kenan's Law' after Ken Urker's death

Gypsy Rose Blanchard has started a petition called 'Kenan’s Law' to fight online harassment following the death of her partner, Ken Urker.

Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to LADbible Group that Urker, 34, was found unresponsive at his home in Louisiana on October 1.

In a statement following his death, Blanchard, who reunited with Urker in 2024, claimed her partner 'endured an unimaginable level of public scrutiny and relentless cyberbullying across social media platforms,' in a statement released to PEOPLE.

"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure," she added.

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Now, days after Urker's death, Blanchard is asking her followers to sign the petition which will attempt to 'hold social media platforms accountable for how they handle online harassment reports.'

Explaining the petition to her Instagram followers, Blanchard penned: "I only have my daughter and my voice.

"In honor of Ken, I am asking for your support for Kenan’s Law," Blanchard told her followers, explaining that there was a link in her bio.

Gypsy and Ken reunited in 2024 (gypsyrose.insta/Instagram)

Speaking about the 'overwhelming amount of online scrutiny' he faced before his passing, Blanchard said the couple 'believed it crossed the line into targeted harassment and cyberbullying.'

"Reports were made across multiple platforms, and far too often, the response was simply: 'No violation,'" the 35-year-old claimed.

Beside the lengthy caption, Blanchard posted a photo of Urker holding their daughter, Aurora, who they welcomed in December 2024.

Explaining what Kenan's Law is, she wrote: "Kenan’s Law is about changing the way social-media platforms handle repeated reports of harassment. One post viewed alone may not tell the whole story—but hundreds of posts, videos and comments directed at one person can reveal a pattern that deserves meaningful review.

"This is not about silencing criticism or taking away anyone’s freedom of speech. Public figures can and should be criticized. But public figures are still human beings, and fame should never erase someone’s humanity."

Blanchard said she was determined to turn her pain from Urker's passing 'into purpose.'

"I cannot change what happened, but I can advocate for a better system for the next person who feels like no one is listening," she wrote.

'The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure' Blanchard said, following Urker's death (gypsyrose.insta/Instagram)

The mother of one then asked her followers to sign and share the petition.

Concluding the post, Blanchard penned: "Fame does not erase humanity. A pattern cannot always be understood one post at a time."

Urker's official cause of death has not yet been confirmed.

An autopsy has been completed, although the Lafourche Parish Coroner’s Office confirmed 'at this time, there is no definitive cause of death,' in a statement to PageSix.

“The case remains pending completion of toxicology testing.”

The Coroner's Office also said that 'thus far in the investigation, we have discovered no signs of foul play'.

Following Urker's tragic death, Blanchard posted a carousel of photos and videos with the couple and their daughter to Instagram, along with the caption: "You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever."







