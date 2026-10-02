Gypsy Rose Blanchard's heartbreaking admission about her 'forever' love before fiancé's death aged 34

Gypsy Rose Blanchard said she saw herself being with her partner Ken Urker forever in a candid interview one year before his tragic death.

Urker, 34, was found unresponsive at a home in Louisiana on October 1, Lafourche Parish Sheriff's Office confirmed to LADbible Group.

Urker and Blanchard first connected in 2017, while Blanchard was still in prison for her involvement in her mother's death. After an on-off relationship, with Blanchard tying the knot with her her now-ex husband Ryan Anderson in between, she and Urker reconciled in 2024.

The couple welcomed their daughter, Aurora Raina Urker in December 2024, and just months later, they sat down for their first joint interview since getting back together.

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Sitting down with PEOPLE in March 2025, Blanchard said she 'absolutely' saw herself being with Urker 'forever.'

“I've always felt that way about him,” she said.

Gypsy and Ken reconciled two years ago (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

"When we first met, we were both young. We were in our mid-twenties, so we grew up. Learning each other is almost like dating a new partner, but then it's the old partner too.”

Blanchard told the publication she had 'built walls up over so many years,' and was working on becoming more vulnerable with her partner. She also revealed that they were in couples therapy at the time, which had been extremely helpful.

On Friday morning, Blanchard took to Instagram to pay tribute to her partner, with a carousel of photos and videos of the family.

The couple could be seen laughing and joking in a number of videos, alongside Aurora.

In another video, Blanchard and Urker could be seen sharing a piece of spaghetti, Lady and the Tramp style.

"You will always be my greatest love story. You will be remembered and loved forever," the 35-year-old penned in the caption, alongside a red heart emoji.

It came after the mother of one released an emotional statement following the death of her partner.

"I’m in disbelief," she told PEOPLE. "I can’t think. I’ve screamed until my throat burns."

Gypsy said she was 'in disbelief' following her partner's death (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

Blanchard went on to call the 34 year old an 'amazing father' who was 'deeply loved.'

She also opened up about the 'unimaginable level of public scrutiny' her partner had dealt with.

"The cruelty directed toward him was something no human being should have to endure. I believe the tremendous weight of that scrutiny and harassment had a profound impact on him, and I hope his passing serves as a reminder that there is a real person behind every screen, every headline, and every comment," she said.

Ken Urker's sister, Autumn, has also spoken out, revealing the final words her brother said to her before his death.

On TikTok live, she emotionally told her followers that he said 'I love you' before he passed away, but it is unclear when this conversation happened.

Urker's death is currently being investigated by officials.