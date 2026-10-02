Gypsy Rose Blanchard's heartbreaking admission about her 'forever' love before fiancé's death aged 34
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Gypsy Rose Blanchard's heartbreaking admission about her 'forever' love before fiancé's death aged 34

Gypsy Rose said Ken Urker will 'always be her greatest love story'

Kiesha Dosanjh

Kiesha Dosanjh

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Featured Image Credit: (Instagram/@gypsyrose.ig)

Topics: Gypsy Rose Blanchard

Kiesha Dosanjh
Kiesha Dosanjh

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